Apple's Absurd Double-Standard: Boobs, Skin, And Sex Apps Are Fine When Big Media Makes Them

Apple has finally addressed the fact that its porn police are ridding the iPhone App Store of all apps involving boobs, sex, skin, bikinis, and sexual innuendo…except for apps with boobs, sex, skin, bikinis, and sexual innuendo produced by its friends in Big Media.



Apple’s explanation?

Big Media’s sex apps are established and well-known.

Indie-developers who want to create harmless (and creative) boob-jiggling apps, meanwhile, are obviously just smut purveyors that disgrace the App Store and embarrass the company.

Talk about a double-standard.

Do you suppose it could have anything to do with Apple’s desire to have big Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editions and Victoria’s Secret catalogues for the iPad?

See Also: See The iPhone Porn Apple Still Wholeheartedly Approves Of

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.