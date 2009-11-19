Apple Tablet Delayed Until Late 2010, Says Taiwan News Source

Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES:



Apple reportedly plans to postpone the launch of its tablet PC from an original March launch schedule to the second half of 2010, as the vendor has decided to switch some components and plans to launch a model using a 9.7-inch OLED panel from LG Display, according to sources from component makers.

The sources also indicated that in addition to Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry), Quanta Computer and Pegatron Technology are expected to be manufacturing partners for Apple’s two tablet PC models – one of which will have a 10.6-inch TFT LCD panel while the other will have a 9.7-inch OLED panel. However, the sources did not explain how production for the two models would be split between the three makers.

Read the whole thing >

DigiTimes’s sources also said the tablets will cost $1,200-$1,500 to make and sell for $2,000 to consumers. If that’s actually true, the Apple tablet will be a flop–at least until the price comes waaay down.

See Also: 20 Guesses About What The Apple Tablet Will Look Like

Image: Adam Benton

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.