Apple May Be Considering Horrible Names For Tablet: "iSlate," "Magic Slate"

Apple appears to be considering two lousy names for the forthcoming tablet: “iSlate” and “Magic Slate.” (We can live with the former. The latter would be ghastly and not in keeping with Apple’s product line.)



Fair to assume that “iPad” is owned by someone else who is refusing to sell?

MacRumors: After we broke the news yesterday that Apple had acquired iSlate.com, other pieces to the puzzle seemed to fall into place. Notably, TechCrunch found that iSlate had been registered as a trademark by an unknown Delaware company by the name of Slate Computing, LLC in November 2006. iSlate had also been registered as a trademark in Europe using a law firm that Apple employs. The implication being that Apple set up Slate Computing, LLC as a dummy corporation to secretly acquire the iSlate trademark. Apple has been known to do this in the past. For example, the iPhone trademark was originally filed by Ocean Telecom Services, another anonymous Delaware-based company.

In delving deeper, however, we have discovered evidence that Apple is indeed behind Slate Computing, LLC and the iSlate trademark. The trademark application documents for the iSlate reveal the signatory being one Regina Porter…

Image: Jesus Diaz, Gizmodo

