Apple iPhone Sales Blew The Doors Off In Q2, Hints Jobs

Mucho, mucho upside.

Photo: Associated Press

Analyst Tavis McCourt at Morgan Keegan thinks Steve Jobs just preannounced a gangbuster quarter for iPhone sales, says Barrons’ Eric Savitz.Here’s the logic:



At today’s event, Steve said Apple has now sold more than 50 million iPhones. At the end of Q4, Apple had sold 41.8 million iPhones. Assuming Apple just hit the 50 million mark, the company probably sold almost 8 million iPhones in Q1.

That compares to a Street consensus of 6.5 million and a Gene Munster bullish estimate of 7.5 million.

