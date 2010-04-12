Apple iPhone And iPad Grabbing More Share Of Corporate Mobile Market

Photo: Associated Press
Apple continues to penetrate the enterprise mobile market. According to ChangeWave Research estimates (via FT), the iPhone‘s share of the corporate smartphone market rose to 27% in February, up from 22% in November. Google’s Android, meanwhile, doubled to 7%. Research in Motion (Blackberry) was still dominant but flat at 69% (these numbers, we note, don’t add to 100%).
Companies are buying iPhones and iPads for three main reasons:
- Employees want them
- Many corporate apps are now cloud-based or iPhone-based (Salesforce.com, for example)
- Apple has improved its security features.
This trend is very important, because the enterprise is the last safe bastion of incumbents Microsoft and Research in Motion, and it is a huge opportunity that Apple has yet to penetrate.
Joseph Menn of the FT spoke to a couple of companies that have recently bought a bunch of iPhones >
