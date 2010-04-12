Apple iPhone And iPad Grabbing More Share Of Corporate Mobile Market

Henry Blodget
Apple continues to penetrate the enterprise mobile market. According to ChangeWave Research estimates (via FT), the iPhone‘s share of the corporate smartphone market rose to 27% in February, up from 22% in November.  Google’s Android, meanwhile, doubled to 7%.  Research in Motion (Blackberry) was still dominant but flat at 69% (these numbers, we note, don’t add to 100%).

Companies are buying iPhones and iPads for three main reasons:

  • Employees want them
  • Many corporate apps are now cloud-based or iPhone-based (Salesforce.com, for example)
  • Apple has improved its security features.

This trend is very important, because the enterprise is the last safe bastion of incumbents Microsoft and Research in Motion, and it is a huge opportunity that Apple has yet to penetrate.

Joseph Menn of the FT spoke to a couple of companies that have recently bought a bunch of iPhones >

