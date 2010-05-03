Apple Has Sold 300,000 iPad 3Gs -- 49 Of 50 Stores Sold Out

Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray releases his early estimates of iPad 3G sales (300,000).



In all, Gene thinks Apple has sold at least 1.3 million iPads. 49 of 50 Apple stores are apparently sold out.

Philip Elmer-Dewitt, Fortune:

Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster, one of the few Apple (AAPL) analysts who attends product launches and counts heads, estimates that Apple sold 300,000 iPad 3Gs over the three-day launch weekend, including units pre-ordered online for Friday delivery. That’s the same number of units Apple sold in one day when the Wi-Fi-only model launched…

Adding those 300,000 units to the 500,000 iPads Apple sold the first week, plus the unknown number purchased in the intervening three weeks, Munster comes up with a total of more than a million iPads sold so far.

In a note to clients issued Sunday, Munster described his current sales estimate of 1.3 million iPads by the end of June — nearly two months from now — as “conservative.”

