Apple, Google, Yahoo Snared In Anti-Trust Recruiting Probe

Cecilia Kang, Washington Post: The Justice Department has launched an investigation into whether some of the nation’s largest technology companies violated antitrust laws by negotiating the recruiting and hiring of one another’s employees, according to two sources with knowledge of the review.

The review, which is said to be in its preliminary stages, is focused on the search engine giant Google; its competitor Yahoo; Apple, maker of the popular iPhone; and the biotech firm Genentech, among others, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing…

The sources said the review includes other tech companies and is “industry-wide.” By agreeing not to hire away top talent, the companies could be stifling competition and trying to maintain their market power unfairly, antitrust experts said.

“This could be collusive restraint on trade, which could have a serious impact on competition,” said Albert Foer, president of the American Antitrust Institute.

