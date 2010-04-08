Apple Developing Smaller Sub-$400 iPad To Debut In 2011 (The Real Kindle-Killer?)

Apple is developing a 5-7 inch version of the iPad that it will start selling as soon as Q1 2011, says DigiTimes. The device will cost less than $400 and be even more aimed at media consumption rather than text input.



In other words, this is the true Kindle-killer. But $400 is still too much. When the price point for these things hits $199, they’ll be everywhere.

