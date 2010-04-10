Apple Boots Google Off iPhone 4.0

You know how your iPhone says “Google” on the button you use to search? Not for long.



iLounge noticed that in the iPhone 4.0, Apple may have changed the “Google” button to “Search.”

MacRumors posted a handy side-by-side comparison. Old on the right, new on the left (see the blue button in the bottom right corner).

Photo: Mac rumours www.macrumors.com

Now, it’s possible that this is a configuration issue, in which the user has not selected a search engine. Or just a particular screen that doesn’t have the “Google” button (we’ve seen a “Search” button on our own iPhone, in addition to a “Google” button).

But if Apple has booted the “Google” button, what does this mean? One (or many) of several things:

The Apple-Google iPhone search deal won’t be renewed

Microsoft’s Bing is coming to the iPhone

Apple is planning to build a search engine

Apple is holding up Google for more money

At a broader level, it means Apple and Google are continuing to compete more and more with each other.

See Also: Apple’s War With Google Keeps Getting Hotter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.