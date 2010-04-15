Apple Analyst Munster Jacks Apple Target To... $299!

Henry Blodget

Photo: Bloomberg

Apple axe Gene Munster raised his target to $299.  This isn’t surprising.  Gene thinks Apple can hit $1,000 a share over the next few years (although he’s wise enough not to say it).

But we do have a friendly question for Gene:

Why $299? 

Why not $300?

Is Apple’s stock going to STOP rising when it hits $299?  If/when it hits $299, should we dump it and run for the hills?

