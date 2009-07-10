AOL Reviewing All Its Assets And May Dump Some

AOL is reviewing all of the assets (companies) it has acquired over the years and will likely dump some. Miraculously, Bebo may escape the culling, at least until AOL finishes fixing it.

Reuters: AOL, which is in the process of being spun off from Time Warner Inc, is reviewing assets it could sell or divest, but will likely keep its social networking site Bebo, CEO Tim Armstrong said.

Armstrong told Reuters on Thursday that Bebo still has “great value” and that it will be moved to a Ventures unit of the online company so that work can be done to improve the site. The move has raised speculation that AOL may want to sell Bebo, which has lagged in popularity behind other social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Sun Valley media and technology conference in Idaho, Armstrong said some other AOL assets are under review for possible sale or divestiture, but declined to give specifics.

