AOL May Dump Dying MapQuest, Too

AOL’s wise urge to dump dead wood, non-core properties, and fat has finally led it to MapQuest:



Kara Swisher: [A]ccording to sources inside and outside AOL, one of the next candidates for sale could be its MapQuest online map service.

Purchasers for the service that provides mapping and directions, sources said, are likely to be other mapping giants, especially Microsoft (MSFT).

But it is not clear if the software giant or anyone would fork over a huge sum of money for MapQuest.

No, it isn’t clear. But it doesn’t make much sense to keep starving it to death, either. (Only two good routes here: Make it great again or sell it…)

