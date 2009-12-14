AOL In Talks To Sell ICQ And Bebo (And, Presumably, More...)

AOL is in talks to sell ICQ to Russian investor Digital Sky Technologies for $200-$300 million, the WSJ says. Bebo is also on the block.



Julia Angwin and Emily Steele, WSJ: AOL Inc. is in talks to sell its ICQ instant-messaging service to Russian Internet-investment group Digital Sky Technologies, according to people familiar with the matter.

Discussions between AOL and the prominent Facebook investor are still in the early stages, and AOL has reached out to other parties as well, according to a person familiar with the talks. The deal could fetch between $200 million and $300 million, this person said…

Also on the block could be second-tier social-networking site Bebo, which AOL acquired for $850 million last year, according to a person familiar with the situation. Keep reading >

Both of these properties are irrelevant to AOL’s financial performance. So the sale should merely put cash in the bank.

As we’ve said, we expect AOL to shed several non-core properties and raise $1+ billion from the sales. ICQ and Bebo fit the bill. We expect MapQuest, Advertising.com, and other larger services may be dumped as well.

In our opinion, most analysts are not factoring the value of these sales into their AOL valuation analyses.

