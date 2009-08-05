Another Really Annoying Thing About Google Docs

Now that Google (GOOG) is openly encouraging people to dump Microsoft Office and switch to Apps, we think it’s time to badger Google into making Apps less bad.



So it’s rag-on-Google-Apps week.

Yesterday we detailed a bunch of complaints.

Here’s another one: Printing documents is difficult and annoying.

Sometimes, we actually have to print something. The hell we just had to go through to print a simple one-page note almost made us swear off Docs forever.

First, we selected “Print.” The letter printed in minuscule font with the name of the document and some absurdly long URL at the top, as well as the date at the bottom (none of which we wanted or asked for). We fixed the font and then wasted 5 minutes trying every menu command we could think of to try to strip off the file name and URL. Print preview didn’t work. Different views didn’t work. Nothing worked.

Eventually, we just tried to print again. Nothing happened. We tried to print again. Nothing happened. We tried to print again. Nothing happened. We looked at “Help,” where it said something about a PDF file. The Help didn’t explain why a PDF file had to be involved (we were trying to print something, not create a PDF), or what to do with it. We tried to print again. Nothing happened.

We consulted our tech guru.

“Google Apps?” she said. “Yes, Google Apps suck.”

Our tech guru then explained that Google Apps don’t just print. They create a PDF file and download it to your machine. You then have to go find the PDF file on your computer and print it.

We looked at our download file. We saw that the letter we were trying to print had downloaded approximately 6 times. We opened the top one. We printed it.

So much for the convenience of not having to deal with “files” and “programs”.

