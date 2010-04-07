Apple-Supplier Factory Worker Tries To Kill Herself -- That's 4 In 4 Weeks

Four employees at Apple supplier Foxconn’s factory in China have tried to killed themselves in the last month.



The owner of the factory, Foxconn, which assembles products for Apple, refuses to let reporters in to tour the place.

Malcolm Moore has the latest in the Telegraph:

Even as the iPad breaks all sales records, something deeply disturbing is happening at Foxconn, the China-based company that manufactures the gadget for Apple.

Yesterday, an 18-year-old female worker at Foxconn became the fourth person in as many weeks to attempt suicide by jumping from one of the factory buildings…

The girl, only known by her surname, Rao, had only been working at Foxconn’s Longhua plant for a month…

On March 29, a 23-year-old man, named Liu, jumped out of a dormitory window at the Longhua plant at 3am, dressed only in his factory shirt and underwear.

On March 11, at 9.30pm, a worker in his twenties, named Li, jumped to his death, again at the Longhua plant. According to Chinese media reports, the man’s bonus was stolen at Chinese New Year.

Finally, on the morning of March 7, a female employee named Tian jumped from her dormitory building and injured herself, saying that she was under a great deal of pressure.

This, by the way, is not your average factory. It’s as big as a small city:

The Longhua plant is the single largest assembly base in the world for computers, mobile phones and consumer electronics. Around 300,000 workers reportedly live and work there. To give you an idea of the scale of the place, one Foxconn consultant once told me that he had turned up at the wrong entrance to the factory and was told to travel to the next entrance along. The journey took half an hour by car.

Read Malcolm’s whole report here >

And don’t miss: Photos From Inside China’s Gadget Sweatshops

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.