Another AOL Layoff This Week?

An ex-AOLer says there are rumours in Dulles that AOL is planning another layoff this week. The d-date is rumoured to be Tuesday. AOL apparently likes to whack people on Tuesdays.



The ex-AOLer forwards the following memo, which updates AOL’s policies on child care for employees who are suddenly no longer employees of the company. The memo has fuelled concerns that something big is in the offing.

AOL, LLC Guidelines for Continued Enrollment in the AOL Childcare centre Effective for the 2008-2009 school year, the following guidelines govern the continued enrollment of your child(ren) in the AOL Childcare =2 0 centre (centre) should you no longer be an active employee at AOL LLC ( AOL ). For purposes of these guidelines, a school year is defined as beginning on the same date as Loudoun County public school system begins its school year and ending on June 30 of that school year. These guidelines do not pertain to back up care. INFANT AND TODDLER PROGRAM Resignation: If you resign from your employment with AOL , you will have 30 (30) days to find alternative care. At the end of such 30 day period, your child will no longer be enrolled at the centre, unless you agree to keep your child at the centre in accordance with the conditions outlined below in Conditions of Continued Enrollment. Reduction in Force or Involuntary Termination without Cause: If your employment is terminated as a result of reduction in force or without cause, you may, at your discretion and at your expense, keep your child at the centre through the latter of: (i) the end of the then current school year (June 30) or (ii) 60 (60) days from your termination date. On June 30 or at the end of the 60 day period, your child will no longer be enrolled at the centre, unless you agree to keep your child at the centre in accordance with the conditions outlined below in Conditions of Conti nued Employment. DISCOVERY PRESCHOOL, PRESCHOOL, PRE -K AND KINDERGARTEN PROGRAMS If your employment ends at AOL due to your resignation, a reduction in force or involuntary termination without cause, and you have a child or children in the kindergarten program, you may, at your discretion and at your expense, keep your child at the centre through the latter of: (i) the end of the then current school year (June 30) or (ii) 60 (60) days from your termination date. On June 30 or at the end of the 60 day period, your child will no longer be enrolled at the centre, unless you agree to keep your child at the centre in accordance with the conditions outlined below in Conditions of Continued Employment. </ FONT>

Please be advised that if your employment ends due to your voluntary resignation, there will be a 20% increase in the current tuition rate for either Discovery Preschool, Preschool, Pre-K or Kindergarten for the month following of your resignation for the remainder of the current school year.

CONDITIONS OF CONTINUED ENROLLMENT

If your employment ends due to one of the above situations (resignation, reduction in force or involuntary termination without cause), there is the option for you to co ntinue the enrollment of your child(ren) at the centre for an additional school year(s), at an increased expense of 20% above the then existing tuition rate, to the extent that the centre has capacity in your child’s age group (i.e., no current AOL employee requesting placement of his or her children in the centre for that age group). You will be entitled to the discount associated with the current sibling privilege. You will not be entitled to the sibling privilege in regard to the waitlist for additional children to be enrolled in the centre. If there is not capacity for your child to continue enrollment, the Executive Director will notify you that you will need to find alternative care for the following school year. You will be required to sign a waiver provided to you by the Executive Director of the Center20at the time of your continued enrollment of your child(ren) in the centre once your employment ends.

INVOLUNTARY TERMINATION FOR CAUSE: If your employment is terminated for cause, you will have to find alternative care immediately.

Notwithstanding anything in the guidelines set forth above, AOL reserves the right to handle situations on a case by case basis and AOL reserves the right to immediately require that your child be withdrawn from the centre for health and safety reasons or any other reason not prohibited by law regardless of the type of separation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.