Congratulations To The Startup 2009 Top 10!

After a month of deliberations, we’re proud to announce the Startup 2009 Top 10.

These 10 emerging online companies have survived three rounds of scrutiny from our panel of VC judges and been selected from a pool of more than 150 applicants to make their pitches live at our conference on June 3rd.

The selection process was extremely difficult, with more than 50 companies receiving an initial thumbs-up vote from one of our judges. We narrowed the field through additional rounds of deliberations and phone interviews with about 15 companies.

We thank all the companies who participated, and we again invite all those who we’re not selected to meet with General Catalyst Partners in our offices on June 4th. And we extend our hearty congratulations to the 10 winners. We’re looking forward to June 3rd!

The 2009 Top 10



Advanced Marketing and Media Group Adzoomi

Article One Partners

BeliefNetworks

Expensify

GlobeFunder Ventures

Good Health Advertising

Micronotes

Path 101

Portfolio Monkey

What’s Next

At the conference, each of the Top 10 will have 5 minutes to deliver a 7-10 slide pitch and 5 minutes to address concerns in live Q&A. After the 10 pitches, the judges will deliberate. Then they and our conference attendees will pick the the one company of the 10 they most want to invest in. That company will win our Grand Prize, which consists of a $25,000 investment from General Catalyst Partners and $50,000 in services from our sponsors.

Startup 2009 will also feature live conversations with Jason Calacanis, John Battelle, and Chris Hughes, as well as panels on How To Raise Truckloads Of Money At A Huge Valuation, The Top 5 Mistakes Promising Startups Make, and How Not To Get Screwed By Your Investors. We’ll publish a full agenda later this week.

