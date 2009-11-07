Andreessen: We're STOKED About Skype

Marc Andreessen popped up on CNBC this afternoon. Video below. Some key points:



Skype will soon be a multi-billion dollar company and it’s growing like a freaking rocketship

Twitter won’t kill Facebook

Facebook won’t kill Twitter

Ning CEO Gina Bianchini is indeed one of the sexiest CEOs alive*

Also, Marc tells Kara Swisher that he doesn’t hate his new partners, the Skype founders, for suing everyone’s asses off:

As Andreessen told BoomTown in a phone interview about the aggressive legal tactics of Niklas Zennström and Janus Friis that resulted in them finally seizing a stake in the Internet telephony giant by suing him and many other Silicon Valley players:

“We did not take it personally. It’s a clean sheet of paper.”

Well, it is actually a torn, stained and very worn out piece of paper, due to all the various machinations, but bygones!

Andreessen–who knows a thing or two about legal tussles, if you recall Netscape-Microsoft (MSFT)–said the real point was that it was time to focus on the business of Skype rather than fighting over who controls Skype.

“It’s really good to have everyone lined up and rowing in the same direction. We have to capitalise on the opportunity, because Skype is poised for a new wave of growth,” said Andreessen.”They have an amazing head of steam, because the logical way for voice and video communications to be conducted will be over the Web.”





* OK, OK, Marc didn’t say that on CNBC. But we doubt he’d disagree. It’s Friday afternoon, by the way, so check out the rest of the Sexiest CEOs Alive >

DISCLOSURE: Marc’s an investor in The Business Insider.

