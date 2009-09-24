Marc Andreessen: When We Founded Netscape, Everyone Thought We Were Nuts

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;mce:script language=”JavaScript” type=”text/javascript”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;!– document.write(‘&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” mce_href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” target=”_blank”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” mce_src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/”/&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;’); // –&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/mce:script&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;noscript&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” mce_href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” target=”_blank”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img border=”0″ src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” mce_src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/noscript&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

One thing you have to get comfortable with as an innovator and entrepreneur is the fact that most experts will think you are crazy.



Why?

Because if they didn’t, you wouldn’t be innovating.

In the days when Marc Andreessen and Jim Clark founded Netscape, Marc says, he went to conference after conference in which one guru after another confidently asserted that no would ever make money on the Internet. In order to have any chance of succeeding, the 24-year old Marc had to tune these folks out.

At the same time, Marc had to be smart about the opportunity that Netscape pursued (so just ignoring the experts wasn’t the key to success).

For example, Marc and Jim Clark didn’t just stumble into the browser business: They started Netscape after going through a process of elimination that scratched several other exciting-sounding opportunities, such as interactive television and gaming machines.

We interviewed Marc Andreessen as part of our video Innovation series, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz. The four clips from the interview below cover Marc’s Netscape experiences:

When We Started Netscape Everyone Thought We Were Nuts

Why We Pursued The Crazy Idea Of Giving The Browser Away For Free

How To Predict The Future

20/20 Hindsight: Netscape

Or click on the thumbnails below:

See Andreessen’s Full Interview: HERE >



Produced by Bright Red Pixels.

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in The Business Insider.

