Marc Andreessen: Why Entrepreneurs Must Be Able To Make Plans, And Break Them

It’s important for entrepreneurs to be able to both make business plans, and to be able to cut them up for something new, Netscape cofounder and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen tells Henry Blodget in our exclusive video interview about Innovation.



As a venture capitalist, Andreessen actually cares about a founder’s ability to craft a solid business plan. Specifically, it’s that process of planning that’s the most important thing to see. (The actual results of that planning are often useless, he adds.)

After that, it’s crucial for a founder to be able to change plans, too, and to remain persistent. Many successful companies became successful on their second or third plan — not their first. “It doesn’t magically happen overnight,” Marc says.

We interviewed Marc Andreessen as part of our video series on Innovation, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz. The four clips from the interview below cover some of Marc’s thoughts on building a successful startup:

Are Business Plans Important?

Product Vs. Business: Product-Market-Fit Concept

The Importance of Founders/CEOs

Three Keys To Successful Innovation

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in The Business Insider.

