Andreessen: What It Was Like To Watch Netscape Disintegrate

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;mce:script language=”JavaScript” type=”text/javascript”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;!– document.write(‘&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” mce_href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” target=”_blank”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” mce_src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/”/&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;’); // –&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/mce:script&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;noscript&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” mce_href=”http://clk.atdmt.com/NYC/go/152905242/direct/01/” target=”_blank”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img border=”0″ src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” mce_src=”http://view.atdmt.com/NYC/view/152905242/direct/01/” /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/noscript&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Sponsored by:

What’s it like to watch an acquirer disintegrate your company after you built it from the ground up?



Marc Andreessen, founder of Netscape, recalls what he felt like when AOL bought Netscape as a strategic move–only to have it disintegrate.

And then there’s that most-critical of entrepreneurial talents: Adaptation.

After selling Netscape, Marc’s started another company, Loudcloud, which went public right before the dotcom bust. After a brief period of meteoric growth, Loudcloud itself almost went bust, as its customers either went out of business or decided the Internet was a fad.

Instead of giving up, however, Marc and his partner Ben Horowitz transformed the company. Renamed Opsware, it survived and was later acquired by Hewlett-Packard.

We interviewed Marc Andreessen as part of our video series on Innovation, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz. Here are three more clips from the interview:

What It Was Like To Watch AOL Destroy Netscape

Loudcloud Gets Flattened By The Dotcom Bust

How We Climbed Up Off The Mat And Saved Loudcloud

Or click on the thumbnails below:

See Andreessen’s Full Interview: HERE >



Produced by Bright Red Pixels.

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in The Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.