Andreessen Horowitz Launches With $300 Million Fund

Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz have launched their new VC firm, which is called Andreessen Horowitz. (Old school, baby. No Benchmark, Spark, Matrix, Union Square, etc. trend-following for these folks. Think Kleiner Perkins).

They’ll invest in anything related to computers and software, at any stage and size. They’re launching with a $300 million fund. They have more experience starting and building successful Internet-related businesses than just about anyone.

Here are some quick bullets from Marc:

* We have raised our first fund, sized $300 million. Primarily from institutional investors (endowments, foundations, funds of funds) and some individuals and families.

* Two General Partners — Ben and me.

* Ability to make investments ranging in size from $50,000 to $50 million. Will invest early-stage, venture-stage, and late-stage.

* Focused on “digital” or information technology broadly defined — including consumer Internet, business Internet/cloud computing, consumer electronics, infrastructure software and appliances, networking, storage, database. If it involves computers and software, we’re interested.

* Will not invest in: clean, green, energy, bio, nano, medical devices, electric cars, rocket ships, space elevators.

* Hanging our hat on our experience as entrepreneurs (3-time) and company builders (up to thousands of employees and billions of dollars in revenue). Seeking to help the best entrepreneurs build great companies around their breakthrough ideas and technologies.

* Primarily Silicon Valley focused but not purely — can invest anywhere.

And here’s Marc discussing the fund and the state of the VC business with Sarah Lacy on TechTicker.









Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in Silicon Alley Insider, Inc.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.