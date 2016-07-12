Watch Henry Blodget and GE CMO Linda Boff talk about the digitization of industry

The future of industry is digital. GE and BI Studios have co-created Digital Industry Insider, dedicated to bringing you what you need to know about digital industrial news and events.

Today we launched Digital Industry Insider, a new section of Business Insider built by our Studios team in collaboration with GE. Digital Industry Insider will bring you extensive coverage of the Industrial Internet, which refers to how complex machines are being integrated with networked sensors and software.

GE is a leader in this space, and this morning our own Henry Blodget kicked things off in a Facebook Live interview with GE CMO Linda Boff and Rusty Irving, Global Research Center Chief Engineer at GE. “The future,” says Boff, “is going to be about making and connecting machines.” Check out their conversation above.

