America Goes Nuts For Sweet Potato Casserole

The NYT looked at the top 100 searches on allrecipes.com and then indexed them by geography.



What did they learn?

The country is nuts about “sweet potato casserole,” especially in the southeast. Pumpkin pie’s number two, especially popular in the northwest. And the tofurkey capital of the country, not surprisingly, is Oregon.

