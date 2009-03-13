Amazon Kindles Proliferating In The Wild

We found ourselves among a group of 12 people yesterday in which no fewer than four (4) had Kindles (3 new, one old).



The Kindle owners, moreover, were RAVING about them. The favourite feature? The automatically downloaded newspapers, which allowed the owners to board planes, trains, and automobiles without armfuls of dead trees in tow.

We didn’t hear a single complaint about having to pay for these newspapers, by the way (which should serve as yet another indication of how silly the NYT is to give its stuff away for free online). Another encouraging sign: One of the owners had bought 15 books over the past year, as compared to his normal annual book consumption total of 3.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.