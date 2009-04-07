Allen Stanford Forced To Fly Commercial For First Time In 16 Years

Why? Because the government has seized his 6 private jets.



(All 6! Couldn’t they have left him maybe one or two?).

But he loves everyone in his company, he will burn in hell if he was running a Ponzi scheme, and he’s going to fight this with everything he’s “f’ing got.” And the government’s only going after him because they want a big Texas-sized moose head on the wall.

Watch Stanford say this and more in the legally ill-advised interview with ABC News outside a Houston hotel at midnight here >

(Stanford says in the interview that it couldn’t be a Ponzi scheme because the government’s finding “billions and billions of dollars all over the place.” ABC says the figure is only $500 million. The good news for Stanford is that if it wasn’t a Ponzi scheme, this will be easy to prove: All he has to do is show the government where the money is. (Or, more likely, which bad investments he lost it on.))

