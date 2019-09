Goldman Sachs pulls itself together, posts a huge quarter, doubles its stock price, raises $5 billion with a $123 top-tick, frees itself from the TARP, and resumes its perennial habit of Wall Street domination…while the rest of the financial system collapses in a heap of taxpayer-subsidized wreckage.



Goldman Sachs, we salute you!

