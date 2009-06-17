Airline Business So Bad Employees Asked To Work For Free

So much for unpaid “furloughs.” BA wants its employees to keep working for free:

BBC: British Airways is asking thousands of staff to work for nothing, for up to one month, to help the airline survive.

The appeal, sent by e-mail to more than 30,000 workers in the UK, asks them to volunteer for between one week and one month’s unpaid leave, or unpaid work.

BA’s chief executive Willie Walsh has already agreed to work unpaid in July, forgoing his month’s salary of £61,000.

Last month, BA posted a record annual loss of £401m, partly due to higher fuel bills and other costs.

