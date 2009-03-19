AIG's Liddy Admits Taxpayers Won't Get Their Money Back

AIG CEO Edward Liddy kicks off his speech to Congress with “three simple beliefs,” the first of which is this:



“When you owe someone money, you pay that money back.”

Alas, he ends it with an apparent admission that there is no way AIG will ever do that:

The people at AIG today are working as hard as we can to execute the restructuring plan that, we believe, offers America’s taxpayers the best possible outcome:

* Repayment of AIG’s debt to the government to the maximum extent possible. [our emphasis.]

AIG CEO Edward Liddy Testimony

AIG CEO Edward Liddy Testimony hblodget

Publish at Scribd or explore others:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.