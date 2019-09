From our slideshow on “The Most Devastating Storms In History” comes this sad fact:



The black hole known as AIG has already cost taxpayers twice as much as Hurricane Katrina.

Heckuva job, folks. Heckuva job.

AIG Current Cost: $180 Billion

Hurricane Katrina Total Cost: $81 Billion

See Also: The Most Devastating Hurricanes In History

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.