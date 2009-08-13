ONLINE AD MARKET TIDBITS: Premium Display OK, Search/CPC OK, AOL Imploding

Here’s the latest chatter we’re hearing on the online ad market. Feel free to weigh in below with your own observations and experience.



AdSense and other CPC display revenue has picked up over the last few months. A couple of sites we’ve talked to are seeing this, including a big one. CPC is probably the best picture of the spot market. So if the growth is sustained, this is good news.

Premium display is doing very well at some sites but is still dead as a doornail at others. Gawker Media is up strong. Yahoo’s making positive noises. We’ve seen real strength The Business Insider. One big news site says it hasn’t seen signs of recovery, however, and AOL’s display business is reportedly imploding (likely an AOL-specific problem).

Search is mixed. Here are Collins Stewart analyst Sandeep Aggarwal’s observervations from the latest SES conference: 1. Search spend not getting worse is largely clear but mixed trends on the improvement side…still arguably modestly incrementally positive development vs. 1H-09. 2. CPCs and conversions remain weak except for branded keywords at Google but holiday optimism is in the air. 3. Adoption of SEO is on the rise and exacerbated by weak economy and series of quality improvement changes instituted by Google (which made traffic acquisition more challenging). 4. Finance & Auto are recovering but Travel remains depressed. 5. Online search budgets for Retail are showing modest signs of recovery, though no conclusive evidences yet (cautiously optimistic). 6. Bing is wedging search market with focus on four verticals i.e. local, travel, shopping, and healthcare. 7. Yahoo!’s pitch for new search budgets is not that compelling until MSFT/YHOO deal materialises, a potential positive for Google/Bing, in our view. 8. Lead generation companies are big buyers of non-premium and moderately premium display advertising. [This likely accounts for the CPC boost we referred to above.] 9. Comparison shopping continues to gain traction, a continuation of trend since holiday season for 2008.

AOL continues to implode. This is just market chatter, but a source described AOL’s sales folks spending most of their time playing video games and wondering whether they’re going to get canned. (If this isn’t the case, we’d be glad to say so, so please let us know. Lord knows AOL has had enough bad news in recent years. [email protected] )

