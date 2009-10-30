Actually, Case-Shiller Shows That The Housing Crash Has Already Resumed

Whitney Tilson has another take on the August Case-Shiller numbers, which sent housing bulls into spasms of glee a few days ago.



The sequential increase in prices in August was less than the sequential increase in July. This, Whitney believes, is the start of the seasonal downturn that will take house prices down another 10%-15% by the middle of next year.

Whitney’s chart shows the typical sequential pattern, which has monthly growth peaking in the spring and early summer and then turning down:

You can download Whitney’s (huge and excellent) presentation on the housing market here >. Check out the top download on the right.

Don’t Miss: 10 Signs The Government Has Already Created A New Housing Bubble — >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.