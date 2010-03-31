Actually, 97.5% Of You Can't Multi-Task -- The Other 2.5% Are Freaks

Chat on the phone while driving and your driving skill drops 20%-30%, say researchers. Unless you’re one of the 2.5% of people who are “super-taskers”, who can do everything at once.Are you one of the 2.5%?



Almost certainly not. But presumably this is like day-trading, where 80% of people think they’re in the top 1% (as they have to be to actually make it worth doing).

Matt Richtel has more in the NYT >

