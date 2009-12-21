Accenture Launches Frenzied Global Campaign To Disappear Tiger Woods

The NYT’s Brian Stelter describes Accenture’s hilarious attempts to erase any evidence of ever having been associated with the best golfer in history–which is tough, given that 80% of its global advertising was built around him.



For six years, Tiger Woods was the advertising face for Accenture, the big consulting firm. But now that Mr. Woods has confessed to infidelities amid an assault of media coverage, Accenture wants him to disappear.

On Sunday, hours after Accenture ended its sponsorship deal, the golfer’s face was replaced by an anonymous skier on the company’s home page. His name was scrubbed almost completely from the rest of the Web site. The company’s advertising campaign is about “high performance,” and Mr. Woods “just wasn’t a metaphor for high performance anymore,” a spokesman for Accenture, Fred Hawrysh, said.

