The Amazing Antique Pipe Organ That Steve Jobs Destroyed...

As Philip Elmer-Dewitt reminds us, Steve Jobs owns a mansion in Woodside, CA, that he’s been trying to have demolished for years.

Why? Because he hates the place.

It was built by some copper mogul 84 years ago, and it’s 17,000 square feet of decaying Spanish Colonial. Steve bought it in 1984 and squatted there for a decade. Since then, he’s been trying to get permission to have it razed so he can build a house he likes.

Preservationists, of course, are up in arms: It’s a national treasure! Steve responded by offering to give the house to anyone who wanted to cart it away, but there were no takers. So the fight goes on.

Meanwhile, Steve’s not exactly pouring money into the place. In fact, he’s pouring so little into it that the roof has caved in, destroying some of the objects inside. Including:

Awesome huge pool table with balls

Fabulous marble sinks

Fantastic antique pipe organ

Inasmuch as Steve has offered to give the house away, we don’t have much sympathy for those who want to save it. But we’re seriously coveting the stuff inside. So we have a question for Steve:

Can we have it?

The stuff, we mean. The pipe organ. And the pool table. And maybe the sinks. We’ll happily cart all of it away. And we’ll even shoot some pool and play the pipe organ (after restoring it). That can’t be all bad!

Please?

Read all about Steve’s tear-down and see fabulous photos here >

Photo of Steve’s amazing pipe organ © Scott Haefner

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.