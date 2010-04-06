A Sad Day At Yale: Professors No Longer Allowed To Have Sex With Students

From the Yale Alumni Magazine:After more than a quarter century of debate, Yale faculty members are now barred from sexual relationships with undergraduates—not just their own students, but any Yale undergrads.



The new policy, announced to faculty in November and incorporated into the updated faculty handbook in January, is “an idea whose time has come,” says Deputy Provost Charles Long, who has advocated the ban since 1983.

