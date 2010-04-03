6:15 AM NYC: 136 People In Line For iPads

Henry Blodget
iPad Line 5th AvenueNo riots. Yet.

Photo: Philip Elmer Dewitt, Fortune brainstormtech.blogs.fortune.cnn.com

Philip Elmer-Dewitt with some johnny-on-the-spot iPad reporting from the centre of New York:At 6:15 a.m., as a sun even Jobs can’t control rose over the East River, we counted 136 people — 63 with reservations, 73 without — queued up in front of the only Apple Store that never sleeps.

Only 2 hours and 45 minutes to go.

And that’s just the 5th Avenue store in NYC.  Check out the iPad lines around the world >

