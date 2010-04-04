600,000-700,000 iPads Sold On First Day, Says Munster, Who Called Stores

Welcome to the Apple Store, come on down!

Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray was one of the only analysts with the balls to take a stab at predicting how many iPads Apple would sell in the first weekend – 200,000.Gene has a habit of low-balling Apple estimates, so we assumed this was a highly conservative number. As it appears to have been.



Yesterday afternoon, Gene’s team called Apple stores around the country to assess demand. After doing so, he reported that Apple sold 600,000-700,000 iPads on Day 1.

Now, as some are suggesting, Gene could quite well have just pulled this number out of his arse. But it’s also possible that one of the phone calls he made was to Apple HQ, which blessed it.

In any event, it seems safe to assume that Apple sold a boatload of iPads yesterday.

Philip Elmer-Dewitt adds that it took Apple 74 days to sell the first 1 million iPhones. At this rate, 1 million iPads will be sold by this afternoon.

