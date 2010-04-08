556,382 iPads Sold As Of Wednesday, 10PM ET

OK, this is pretty cool.



Ad network Chitika has posted a running estimate of iPads in use. Chitika is calculating the number by counting the number of new unique iPad Safari browsers that have appeared on its ad network and then multiplying this number by the per cent of the Internet that Chitika sees. Chitika also charts which states the iPads are coming from.

How accurate is the estimate? The methodology sounds reasonable, though the extrapolation to the broader Internet is obviously imprecise. Based on the sales numbers reported over the weekend, the resulting estimate sounds reasonable.

How many iPads does Chitika say are out there as of 10:20PM ET?

556,382 as of this writing (and more as we finish the sentence.)

Here’s some more from info from the Chitika site:

Check out the latest estimate >

Thanks to Alexsey Bertin for the link.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.