39 Year-Old Gas Station Owner Plays The Masters, Shoots +7

An inspiring story of gas station owner who always wanted to be a pro golfer but wasn’t quite good enough…and never quit. This year, at 39, Steve Wilson won the amateur tournament that gave him an automatic place at The Masters.

Steve Wilson teed off this morning. He shot 7-over on the day, which won’t be good enough to win. But we imagine his son, caddying for him above, is as proud as can be.

And Steve did much better than he feared he would! Check out the dreams he’s been having over the past few weeks:

Wilson…has been having reoccurring nightmares about a golf ball that refuses to go in the hole… His golf dreams are often the same, night after night. Wilson is putting on a green but the hole is in a large, tall glass suspended above the ground. There is no way to putt the ball into it.

“I hit the ball and it always just rolls on by,” Wilson said, laughing at his own subliminal futility.

Read the whole article in the NYT >

