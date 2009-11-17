25 Things You Need To Know To Become A New Media Mogul

Ken Auletta, author of “Googled: The End Of The World As We Know It,” just spent a year soaking up the lessons of Google.
After finishing the book, he also wrote an addendum in which he lays out the 25 things you need to do to build a kick-arse new media company.
A legendary New Yorker writer and book author, Ken thinks in articles, not bullets–so we’ve included the full article below. For those who think in bullets, however, here are the 25:
25 Media Maxims
- Passion wins
- Focus is required
- Vision is required
- A team culture is vital
- Treat engineers as kings
- Treat customers like kings
- Brand often means trust
- Every company should strive to take the risks out of capitalism
- Every company is a frenemy
- The speed of change accelerates
- Adapt or die
- “Life is long but time is short”
- A “free” web is not always free
- Digital is different
- Don’t think of the web as another distribution platform
- Technology provides potent new targeting tools
- The web forges communities and threatens privacy
- Beware the government bear
- Paradox: The web forges both niche communities and large communities
- More media concentration, yet more choice
- Luck matters
- No more old media magic
- No more new media magic, either
- Don’t ignore the human factor
- There are no certitudes
