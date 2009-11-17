25 Things You Need To Know To Become A New Media Mogul

Henry Blodget

Ken Auletta, author of “Googled: The End Of The World As We Know It,” just spent a year soaking up the lessons of Google. 

After finishing the book, he also wrote an addendum in which he lays out the 25 things you need to do to build a kick-arse new media company.

A legendary New Yorker writer and book author, Ken thinks in articles, not bullets–so we’ve included the full article below.  For those who think in bullets, however, here are the 25:

25 Media Maxims

  1. Passion wins
  2. Focus is required
  3. Vision is required
  4. A team culture is vital
  5. Treat engineers as kings
  6. Treat customers like kings
  7. Brand often means trust
  8. Every company should strive to take the risks out of capitalism
  9. Every company is a frenemy
  10. The speed of change accelerates
  11. Adapt or die
  12. “Life is long but time is short”
  13. A “free” web is not always free
  14. Digital is different
  15. Don’t think of the web as another distribution platform
  16. Technology provides potent new targeting tools
  17. The web forges communities and threatens privacy
  18. Beware the government bear
  19. Paradox: The web forges both niche communities and large communities
  20. More media concentration, yet more choice
  21. Luck matters
  22. No more old media magic
  23. No more new media magic, either
  24. Don’t ignore the human factor
  25. There are no certitudes

 

Ken Auletta : Media Maxims

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.