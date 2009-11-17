25 Things You Need To Know To Become A New Media Mogul

Ken Auletta, author of “Googled: The End Of The World As We Know It,” just spent a year soaking up the lessons of Google.



After finishing the book, he also wrote an addendum in which he lays out the 25 things you need to do to build a kick-arse new media company.

A legendary New Yorker writer and book author, Ken thinks in articles, not bullets–so we’ve included the full article below. For those who think in bullets, however, here are the 25:

25 Media Maxims

Passion wins Focus is required Vision is required A team culture is vital Treat engineers as kings Treat customers like kings Brand often means trust Every company should strive to take the risks out of capitalism Every company is a frenemy The speed of change accelerates Adapt or die “Life is long but time is short” A “free” web is not always free Digital is different Don’t think of the web as another distribution platform Technology provides potent new targeting tools The web forges communities and threatens privacy Beware the government bear Paradox: The web forges both niche communities and large communities More media concentration, yet more choice Luck matters No more old media magic No more new media magic, either Don’t ignore the human factor There are no certitudes

Ken Auletta : Media Maxims



