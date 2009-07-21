15 Years Of Yahoo Home Pages, 1994-2009

On the eve of the broad launch of Yahoo’s new home page, Kara Swisher put together a tour of the evolution of the page in the 15 years since Jerry Yang and Dave Filo launched it in 1994. (See the images all on one page at All Things D > or Take the tour as a slideshow here > )



The latest version of the page is below. It officially launches Tuesday. Kara has a bunch of details on the features and thinking behind it (summary: It’s supposed to be about you, not Yahoo), as well as more and bigger screen shots.

Meanwhile, back in 1994…

Here’s Kara’s tour of the last 15 years >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.