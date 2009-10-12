Doug Short (dshort.com) has put together an amazing series of stock-market charts, many of which he updates daily.



We’ve assembled some of our favourites in the slides that follow. For full interactive versions, please click through to dshort.com, using the link at the end or at the bottom of each slide.

As always, it’s hard to draw definitive conclusions about the future by dissecting the past–or by doing anything else, for that matter. But if there’s one overriding message from Doug’s work, it is this:

Long-term returns from today’s level are likely to be lower than the long-term average (prices are high, dividends are low)

This market is likely to be grinding along for years.

Enjoy!

See 15 Amazing Stock Market Charts >

