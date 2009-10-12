15 Amazing Stock Market Charts

Doug Short (dshort.com) has put together an amazing series of stock-market charts, many of which he updates daily.
We’ve assembled some of our favourites in the slides that follow. For full interactive versions, please click through to dshort.com, using the link at the end or at the bottom of each slide.
As always, it’s hard to draw definitive conclusions about the future by dissecting the past–or by doing anything else, for that matter. But if there’s one overriding message from Doug’s work, it is this:
- Long-term returns from today’s level are likely to be lower than the long-term average (prices are high, dividends are low)
- This market is likely to be grinding along for years.
Enjoy!
Remember how, in the 1990s, everyone used to tell you that stocks are always a great investment over the long run?
Apparently those folks haven't taken a close look at Japan. After adjusting for inflation, Japan's stocks are now trading at about the same level as they were in 1970, 40 years ago.
Thank goodness for dividends!
Better than Japan's, thankfully. So far...
In real terms, our market has basically doubled since the early 1970s. True, that's hardly worth writing home about. But as Japan illustrates, it could be a lot worse.
Well, then the markets look alarmingly similar.
What Doug has done here is align the peaks of the Nikkei index (in 1989) and the S&P in 2000, then track the percentage moves in the years before and after the peaks.
The rise from the bottom to the top is freakishly similar. Let us pray that the same won't be said for the top to the bottom (though, so far, they're darn close).
Yes, in the past, our stock market has done well over the long run--the VERY long run.
Over the past 130 years or so, the S&P 500 has delivered total real returns (after adjusting for inflation) of about 6.5% per year. That is much better than bonds or cash.
Importantly, though, this return has NOT come just from price appreciation. In fact, price appreciation has contributed less than one-third of the total return.
What has contributed the rest?
Dividends.
As you can see from the chart above, stocks have gone through some serious secular bull and bear market--even as they have trended higher over the long run.
If you average all that trending out, you get average real price appreciation of about 2% per year (slightly less, actually).
Also note that we are currently ahead of that trend line. As the chart clearly shows, being ahead or behind the trend line doesn't tell you anything about what stocks will do next. It does, however, suggests that future returns will be below average.
Of course, if you don't like what your numbers are telling you, you can use different numbers.
Here's the same S&P performance using an alternate CPI, which some analysts think better represents inflation over the last couple of decades.
This alternate CPI suggests the market is currently BELOW its long-term trend. Unfortunately, a lot of folks think the alternate CPI is bunk.
In the 90 years through 1982, dividends averaged about 5% per year (green line at the bottom). A full 5 points per year of the total 6.5% annual return on the S&P 500 in those years, therefore, came from dividends.
In the 15+ years since, dividends have shrunk to the point (2.5%) where they're about half of the 1871-1982 average. At the peak in 2000, dividends shrank as low as 1.1%, and in recent years, they've climbed back to just over 2%.
All else being equal, today's dividend ratio suggests that stocks will return about 4% per year over the next couple of decades, versus the 6.5% average of the past.
As you can see from the chart above and the numerical breakdown below, secular bull and bear markets come in all shapes and sizes.
The low of March might have been the low of this secular bear market. If so, it would have lasted 9 years and dropped nearly 60%, which would have put it in the range of the other biggies of this century.
On the other hand, as the following charts show, it's quite possible that March wasn't the low, and that the bear market could last for another decade.
The best way to calculate a PE ratio is to 'smooth' corporate earnings over 10 years to reduce the impact of the business cycle.
If you don't do this, you get misleading PEs, like the 140+ number we have today on trailing earnings (because earnings have been so low).
The 10-year PE ratio at the end of September was 19X, about 4 points above the long-term average. This is at the high end of the second-quintile of PE ratios, suggesting that the market is significantly overvalued.
As with the price trend, PE ratios don't tell you much about what the market will do next. They do, however, give you a sense of likely long-term returns.
And, again, this suggests that future returns will be sub-par.
Here's our bear market since the peak in 2007, in all of its glory.
Was that the bottom back in March?
Let's hope so.
Alas, previous enormous bear markets suggest it might not be.
Here's how our current bear market (measured from 2007) compares to three others:
- the DOW after 1929 (grey)
- the S&P 1973-1974
- the S&P 2000-2003
Now, let us hope that our current bear market is like the latter two and is therefore over. Let us hope, in other words, that it's not like the DOW in the 1930s, the S&P 500 after the 1960s, or Japan today.
So far, unfortunately, our current bear market shows all the signs of being one of those nasty long-term affairs that takes decades to resolve.
Here's what the bear looks like relative to three other hideous bear markets:
- DOW 1929... (grey)
- Nikkei 1989... (red)
- NASDAQ 2000... (green)
Note that this chart shows our current bear from 2007. The next series of charts, which are probably more meaningful, show it from the peak in 2000.
But before we move on, here's more context: The previous chart extended another 10 years.
Lordy, let's hope this doesn't happen to us.
Here's what three mega-bears look like if we assume the current one began in 2000.
The other two are Nikkei (red) and Dow 1929 (grey).
Measured this way, we don't look so bad, actually. Maybe March was the bottom!
On second thought...
Here's what the previous two mega-bears look when you add a decade. We're back to that stocks-for-the-long-run thing again.
There's a lot more where those came from.
