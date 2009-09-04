11 More Advertisers Flee Glenn Beck

Eleven more blue-chip advertisers have pulled the plug on Glenn Beck, Gawker reports, bringing the total to 57.



Who fled this week?

Binder & Binder, Capital One, The Dannon Company, Discover, HSBC, ICAN Benefit Group Insurance, Infiniti, Jelmar (manufacturer of CLR All-Purpose Cleaner), Jordan McKenna Debt Counseling Network, Mercedes-Benz and Simplex Healthcare (creator of the Diabetes Care Club)

This latest round of blow-offs brings the total of boycotting companies to 57. At least one of the companies, Mercedes-Benz, has cited Beck’s exclusionary politics as a primary motivation:

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) considers its commitment to Diversity and Inclusion [sic] an integral part of its corporate culture and business strategy. We believe that MBUSA’s success is dependent on embracing the various cultures, nationalities and convictions of our associates and market that translate into meeting consumer needs and expectations for relevant products and services.

The list of advertisers who have STAYED with Glenn Beck, meanwhile, won’t warm the cockles of News Corp’s heart.

