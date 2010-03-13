10,000 Microsoft Employees Secretly Use iPhones

See, Steve? It runs Windows Mobile!

So much for eating your own cooking.Nick Wingfield, WSJ: iPhone users are in plain sight at Microsoft. At the sprawling campus here in a Seattle suburb, workers peck away on their iPhone touch-screens in conference rooms, cafeterias and lobbies. Among the top Microsoft executives who use the iPhone is J Allard, who helped create the Xbox game console and is chief experience officer for the entertainment and devices division.



Nearly 10,000 iPhone users were accessing the Microsoft employee email system last year, say two people who heard the estimates from senior Microsoft executives. That figure equals about 10% of the company’s global work force. Read the whole thing at the WSJ >

Some Microsofties try to hide their iPhones with generic-looking cases. Others only hide them when senior management is around.

Steve Ballmer, meanwhile, suffers through with Windows Mobile. And Robbie Bach tells people that the reason so many Microsofties use iPhones is that they want to better understand the competition.

