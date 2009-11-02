100 Things Restaurant Waiters Should Never Do

A great list from restaurateur Bruce Buschel in the NYT.



The underlying logic here applies to most service businesses, not just restaurants.

Herewith is a modest list of dos and don’ts for servers at the seafood restaurant I am building…

1. Do not let anyone enter the restaurant without a warm greeting.

2. Do not make a singleton feel bad. Do not say, “Are you waiting for someone?” Ask for a reservation. Ask if he or she would like to sit at the bar.

3. Never refuse to seat three guests because a fourth has not yet arrived.

4. If a table is not ready within a reasonable length of time, offer a free drink and/or amuse-bouche. The guests may be tired and hungry and thirsty, and they did everything right.

5. Tables should be level without anyone asking. Fix it before guests are seated.

