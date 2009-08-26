10 Housing Markets Have Hit Fair Value! Unfortunately These 8 Haven't

Dan Alpert of Westwood Capital compares the housing price level in 20 American cities to the “fair value” estimate that might be expected using the local price-to-rent ratio.



The good news: The housing markets in some cities are now distinctly undervalued. Others, unfortunately, are still overvalued (listen up, New York).

Price-to-rent is not the only measure of housing value, and markets tend to overshoot on both sides. But Dan’s analysis provides a reasonable sense of which housing markets are nearing the bottom and which are set up for further declines.

Here’s the quick snapshot of Dan’s conclusions:

Likely Fair Value Or Overshot

Atlanta, GA

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Cleveland, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Las Vegas, NV

Minneapolis, MN

Phoenix, AZ

San Francisco, CA

Still Overvalued

Boston, MA

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

New York, NY

Portland, OR

San Diego, CA

Seattle, WA

Tampa, FL

