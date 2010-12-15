Another Top-Level Exit At Moore Capital As Huge Portfolio Manager Henry Bedford Retires Early

Henry Bedford

50-six year old Henry Bedford is retiring from Moore Capital, and his departure is the second high profile retirement from the firm in recent months.In November, we reported that Dr. Barry Schachter, Moore Capital’s legendary Chief Risk Officer, and one of the top guys in his field, retired.



The staff losses come at a tough time for Louis Moore Bacon‘s shop.

May of this year was the worst ever month for the firm – it was down 9.15%. (It’s currently up 2.5%.)

And Bedford apparently managed a “significant” portion of Moore Capital’s $14 billion assets under management, so his absence (and Schachter’s) will be difficult to make up for.

Hamilton College, where Bedford also manages money (the College’s endowment), might also lose Bedford. It’s not known whether or not he’ll retire from managing the college’s money too.

Now click here to see the 11 hedge fund managers most likely to retire next >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.