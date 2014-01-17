Here's The Maths That Shows How Henrique De Castro Walks Away From Yahoo With $US109 Million

Henrique De Castro is walking away from Yahoo with even more money than we initially realised.

Executive compensation firm Equilar estimates he’s getting $US109 million now that he’s been fired by Marissa Mayer.

That’s a lot of money for just 15 months of work. That’s more than most people get for building and selling a startup. That’s more money than the highest-paid athlete in the world, Tiger Woods, made last year. Woods got $US83 million.

How is he getting so much money? Equilar broke it down for us:

While working at Yahoo he received the following:

Salary of $US684,092.

Bonus of $US640,000 (includes estimated target bonus payout for 2013 of $US540,000).

Make-Whole bonus of $US1,000,000.

Value of vested portion of performance option award: $US20,973,716.

Value of vested portion of initial RSU award: $US10,610,293.

Value of vested portion of make-whole RSU award: $US10,882,349.

Total Value Earned: $US44,790,450 Upon his termination, a portion of each of his equity award vested as well (all values using yesterday’s closing stock price of $US41.07):

Severance payments (1x salary and target bonus): $US1,140,000.

Value of accelerated performance option award: $US20,973,716.

Value of accelerated initial RSU award: $US9,794,117.

Value of accelerated make-whole RSU award: $US32,647,046.

Total accelerated equity value: $US64,554,879 Grand Total of both amounts: $US109,345,330

Equilar’s director of Governance Research, Aaron Boyd tells us this based on the assumption De Castro was fired without cause. Boyd thinks it’s a “safe bet” that he was fired without cause based on the language Mayer used in her memo announcing his ouster.

