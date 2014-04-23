Surreal Photos Show How Modern Agriculture Looks Nothing Like Traditional Farms

Harrison Jacobs
The Third Day Buchcover© Henrik Spohler

Cutting-edge agriculture combines ancient techniques with innovations and extraordinary scale. The result can look like science fiction.

German photographer Henrik Spohler recently documented agricultural methods including the genetic engineering of plants by scientists in Germany, “gigantic outdoor monocultures in the United States,” and farming “under glass and plastic in the Netherlands and Spain” to show “places where man has assumed the role of Creator.”

He shared some photos below, and you can see more at his website and in his book “The Third Day.”

Scientists grow and measure corn plants at a research facility in Germany.

The Third Day 35 Henrik Spohler

© Henrik Spohler

Shiitake mushrooms grow on compressed sawdust blocks in Germany; they’re designed to mimic dead logs.

The Third Day 28 Henrik Spohler© Henrik Spohler

At facilities like this tomato greenhouse in Middenmeer, the Netherlands, scientists have tamed Mother Nature to grow fresh produce any time of year.

The Third Day 39 Henrik Spohler© Henrik Spohler

Inside the greenhouse, farmers grow rows upon rows of perfectly shaped tomatoes. Whether mass-produced fruit tastes good is another story.

The Third Day 7 Henrik Spohler© Henrik Spohler

Up close, you can see several tomato trusses (the fruit-bearing part of the plant) growing from a single plant.

The Third Day 6 Henrik Spohler© Henrik Spohler

The dry, dusty climate in Andalusia, Spain, used to make it a poor place to farm. Then farmers began covering the landscape with greenhouses — and built a $US2.8 billion agriculture industry.

The Third Day 10 Henrik Spohler© Henrik Spohler

Fields in Paso Robles, Calif., may look like the surface of a desolate planet, but they’re just fallow. Fields are left ploughed but unseeded to let them regain fertility for a later season.

The Third Day 1 Henrik Spohler© Henrik Spohler

Irrigation channels in California transformed an area that used to be covered with dry steppe into one of the most important fruit and vegetable farming regions in North America.

The Third Day 46 Henrik Spohler© Henrik Spohler

Grape vines grow in semiarid King City, Calif.

The Third Day 2 Henrik Spohler© Henrik Spohler

Before planting, soil must be chemically treated to rid it of weeds in the seedbed that would compete with the crop for water and nutrients.

The Third Day 55 Henrik Spohler© Henrik Spohler

The soil is covered with plastic mulch to suppress weeds and conserve water. Plants grow through small slits in the sheeting. Plastic mulch has been praised for preventing rotting fruit, but disposal of the sheeting has become an environmental problem.

The Third Day 3 Henrik Spohler© Henrik Spohler

Here, soil in California has been tilled and irrigated. Seedlings are beginning to grow.

The Third Day 41 Henrik Spohler© Henrik Spohler

At a vineyard in California, grapes are near the beginning of their growth cycle.

The Third Day 4 Henrik Spohler© Henrik Spohler

Cactuses grow in perfect uniformity in Borrego Springs, Calif.

The Third Day 19 Henrik Spohler© Henrik Spohler

